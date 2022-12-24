Orlando Brown arrested for domestic violence: 5 Times when actor-singer landed in and out of handcuffs

American entertainer, vocalist, and rapper Orlando Frankie Brown, who is famous for his role as Eddie Thomas on the Disney series ' That's So Raven ' has controversy composed all over him. In the last couple of years, he has been in and out of handcuffs over and over, yet he never seizes to astound us with more inconveniences. Well, it looks like his troubles have still not ended as the actor has been arrested for domestic violence in Ohio.

According to some reports, Lima Police Department got a call about a fight in progress on Thursday and when they arrived, they came upon the former Disney star and arrested him for misdemeanor domestic violence. However, it's unclear who called the police, but they say that Brown's conflict was with either a family member or another person living in the home. He's apparently been in the Ohio town for over a month as his fans have tweeted about seeing him around Lima.

Brown’s past history

As a child entertainer, Brown came to be known for his works in TV programs, including the 90s sitcom 'Family Matters' and another show 'Two of a Kind'. He likewise showed up in a couple of huge projects including Max Keeble's ‘Big Move' and 'Major Payne'. In any case, the fame was possibly restricted to when he was a young star, as he saw himself trapped in a few lawful issues as a grown-up and keeps on being controversy's favourite child.

Times when Brown has been in and out of handcuffs

1. Brown's issues with the overall set of laws initially began in February 2016, when he was captured and charged with drug ownership, domestic battery, the obstacle of justice alongside ownership, and the offer of contraband inside jail limits.

2. At that point, he was additionally accused of a fight with his then-sweetheart in public.

3. Following his first arrest, Brown turned into a standard at the prison as on numerous events he neglected to show up at the court for his hearing on the planned date, alongside proceeding with possession of drugs and more aggressive behaviour charges heaped on him.

4. In 2018, to avoid the brunt of his violations, Brown escaped California to Las Vegas, where he was ultimately caught by abundance trackers, subsequent to being tracked down concealing in the wardrobe of private property. Around the same time, he was captured in Las Vegas once again, for selling unlawful medications and visiting a local hotel that was known for prostitution.

5. Subsequent to being put in a mental facility for a long time inferable from undisclosed reasons, Brown was at last released in September 2018, not long after which he showed up on an episode of Dr. Phil and once again turned into the hotly debated issue of conversation for making unbelievable claims.

Brown’s work front

Talking about his professional life, Brown made his acting debut in 1995 as Cadet Kevin "Tiger" Dunne in the film Major Payne. His acting profession kept on climbing, co-starring with the Olsen twins, Mary and Ashley, in the '98 ABC sitcom Two of a Kind. From 1996 to 2007, Brown held prominent roles in shows like Family Matters, That's So Raven, The Proud Family, The Wayne Bros, Sister, Sister, The Jamie Foxx Show, Fillmore! and Lizzie McGuire.