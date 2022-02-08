Oscar 2022 Nominations: Kristen Stewart & Andrew Garfield get nods, Power of the Dog leads the pack

Updated on Feb 08, 2022
   
Oscar 2022 Nominations
Kristen Stewart & Andrew Garfield get nods, Power of the Dog leads the pack
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the complete list of Oscar nominees for 2022. After a year marred by COVID-19 delays and a prolonged awards season, the movie calendar did not face as many obstacles in 2021. The complete list of nominees was revealed at an online event (through ABC) co-hosted by Emmy-winning actress and comedian Leslie Jordan and Emmy-nominated actor Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Power of the Dog received 12 nominations, including one for real-life pair Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who portray husband and wife in the drama. Dune, the sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, received ten nominations, while Belfast and West Side Story received seven. The host of this year's event has already been confirmed by ABC, but the emcee has yet to be named, as per PEOPLE. The actual ceremony for the 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Check out the full list below:

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA, Sian Heder
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe
Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up, Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Ariana DeBose as Anita in 2020 West Side Story

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Original Song

"Be Alive", King Richard
"Dog Orguitas", Encanto
"Down to Joy," Belfast
"No Time to Die," No Time To Die
"Somehow You Do," Four Good Days

Best Animated Feature

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don't look Up
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Best Cinematography

Dune, Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley, Dan Lausten
The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski

Best Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Best Live-Action Short

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Best Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick...BOOM!

Best Production Design

Dune
Nightmare
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Documentary Short

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire

