Oscar 2022 Nominations: Kristen Stewart & Andrew Garfield get nods, Power of the Dog leads the pack

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the complete list of Oscar nominees for 2022. After a year marred by COVID-19 delays and a prolonged awards season, the movie calendar did not face as many obstacles in 2021. The complete list of nominees was revealed at an online event (through ABC) co-hosted by Emmy-winning actress and comedian Leslie Jordan and Emmy-nominated actor Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Power of the Dog received 12 nominations, including one for real-life pair Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who portray husband and wife in the drama. Dune, the sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, received ten nominations, while Belfast and West Side Story received seven. The host of this year's event has already been confirmed by ABC, but the emcee has yet to be named, as per PEOPLE. The actual ceremony for the 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Check out the full list below:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA, Sian Heder

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe

Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up, Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Ariana DeBose as Anita in 2020 West Side Story

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Original Song

"Be Alive", King Richard

"Dog Orguitas", Encanto

"Down to Joy," Belfast

"No Time to Die," No Time To Die

"Somehow You Do," Four Good Days

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don't look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Cinematography

Dune, Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Lausten

The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Live-Action Short

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick...BOOM!

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

