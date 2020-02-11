Oscar Isaac admits he cried in the shower over mixed reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Oscar Isaac was asked about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the mixed reaction that the JJ Abrams directorial got from fans, inspite of crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box-office. Read below to know what Oscar's reaction was on the same.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the last big-ticket film of 2019 to release towards the end of December and the expectations for Episode IX ran high, given it was marketed as the end of the Skywalker saga. However, when the movie did release, it was met with mixed reactions, similar to the ones received by Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017). Many argued over the fact that the ending was hasty and the character arcs were not justified.

But what did the cast feel about the same? While attending the Oscars 2020, Oscar Isaac, who Star Wars fans love as Poe Dameron, was asked by MTV News on his views regarding the mixed reaction Episode IX was getting. To this, Oscar shared, "Not really. You know, it was the same in the movie before that as well. You know people -- it means a lot to people, so." Furthermore, when asked if the negative criticism was justified, Isaac quipped, "Yeah, look. Was there some crying in the shower? Yes! Exactly! That's how I do it, you know."

Meanwhile, Oscar was amongst the presenters at Oscars 2020, along with Salma Hayek who quipped on stage that she finally knows what it's like to hold an Oscar while holding the 40-year-old actor's hand.

Oscar will next be seen in the start-studded Denis Villeneuve directorial Dune, while also stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Dune is slated to release in the US on December 18, 2020.

