Oscar Isaac And Carey Mulligan In Talks To Join Beef Season 2? Here's What Report Says

Netflix and A24’s Beef, an anthology series for which the first season made an epic award-winning sweep at the Emmys, is looking at some high-profile stars for its second season. Sources claim Moon Knight's Oscar Issac and The Great Gatsby's Carey Mulligan are in talks to join the cast for Beef Season 2.

Will Beef Season 2 star Oscar Issac and Carey Mulligan?

Deadline reports say that Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are currently negotiating deals to come on board Season 2. In addition, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny have been tapped as the new cast members for this season per reports.

Lee Sung Jin who developed this comedy for Netflix-A24 stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in leading roles. The two strangers become embroiled in a road rage incident that soon turns into an all-consuming feud. Originally planned as a miniseries, its strong performance among audiences and critics has allowed it to possibly develop into an anthology series.

All about Beef Season 2

No information has been released by Netflix about any developments with Isaac or Mulligan. However, it is believed that the next season will follow two couples that are upset with each other, portrayed by the two actors.

No official greenlight has been given yet for Beef Season 2 but talks continue. Initially, Jake Gyllenhaal was originally rumored to be cast in the show beside Anne Hathaway for these two parts which might now go to Isaac and Mulligan instead.

The original Beef directed by Korean-American director Lee Sung Jin stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and Joseph Lee. Netflix describes it as, "A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses."

A three-time Oscar nominee, Carey Mulligan has just emerged from her critically acclaimed performance in Maestro opposite Bradley Cooper. She earned great reviews and even a Best Actress Academy Award nomination.

She was most recently seen in Spaceman alongside Adam Sandler; both movies were produced by Netflix. Oscar Issac on the other hand received praise for Scenes From a Marriage which earned him an Emmy nomination. He is currently shooting Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein in the role of Victor himself.

