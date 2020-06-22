  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Oscar Isaac no longer to be a part of Star Wars

Actor Oscar Isaac enjoyed the "challenge" of featuring in "Star Wars" movies, but he has no plans to return to the franchise.
2751 reads Mumbai
Oscar Isaac no longer to be a part of Star WarsOscar Isaac no longer to be a part of Star Wars
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The 41-year-old actor played the role of Poe Dameron in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", "The Last Jedi", "Rise Of Skywalker". In an interview with Deadline, the actor asserted that he didn't pursue acting to do only big budget movies, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun,: said the actor while talking about his experiences making the "Star Wars" movies and "X-Men: Apocalypse".

He continued: "It's not really what I set out to do. What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me."

Asked if he would never again consider a return to the big-budget world of "Star Wars", Isaac said: "Probably, but who knows. If I need another house or something."

He is inspired by veteran writer-director Paul Schrader of "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull" fame. He got to work with him on "The Card Counter", as a gambler opposite Tiffany Haddish and Tye Sheridan.

"Paul's movies, the things that he's made, it's in my DNA," he asserted.

Also Read Oscar Isaac admits he cried in the shower over mixed reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Fantastic pics

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement