Oscar Isaac reveals how he's come 'full circle' with his MCU casting as Moon Knight in SNL monologue

Oscar Isaac is all set to be seen in Marvel's upcoming show, Moon Knight and ahead of the same, the actor made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on March 5. The actor spoke about his childhood connection to Marvel in the opening monologue. Isaac showcased his hilarious home videos as he revealed how he was in fact the first "Avenger."

Oscar Isaac had a splendid 2021 with some brilliant projects to his name including Scenes From A Marriage and Dune. The actor will now take on the role of Marvel's Moon Knight in the upcoming show and before that, the actor seemed to show how he was prepared to play a superhero way back as a child.

During his opening monologue, the actor shared footage of some home videos that showcased him practising fight scenes for a film developed as a child which was titled "The Avenger." The actor called his casting in Moon Knight a "full-circle moment,” given that the first movie he ever starred in was titled The Avenger.

Providing context to his home video footage, the actor added, "Not The Avengers, which was a massive blockbuster. No, no. This was The Avenger, which is a movie I wrote, directed and starred in when I was 10 years old. It was shot on location in my buddy Bruce Ferguson’s backyard, in our hometown of Miami, Florida. I play a ninja assassin training to fight his nemesis."

While the footage that was shared by Oscar was beyond entertaining, the actor in his monologue revealed the true reasons why he wanted to share it as he concluded saying it’s important to encourage kids to be weirdos because "every once in a while one of those weirdos grows up to host SNL."

