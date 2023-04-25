Oscar Isaac starrer The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window announces discount ticketing initiatives; Check DEETS

The producers of the most awaited Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” have announced discount ticketing initiatives for the play’s full limited engagement. As per the reports, Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan’s play will begin performances on April 25 ahead of an opening night of April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, following the play’s recent run at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). Read out to know all the important details.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window announces discount ticketing initiatives

Reportedly, the first part of the ticketing initiative will start from April 25 to May 9 where the first two rows of seats will be sold at $40 per ticket to patrons who visit the box office. Moreover, on 28 April the theatre goers can sign up for a daily digital lottery or enter a digital rush to access $35 tickets. The lottery winners and rushers can buy up to two tickets at this price point and the formers will be chosen before that day’s performance. Also, an in-person rush at the box office will be available where a limited number of tickets will be sold for $47 to each performance.

Producer Jeremy O. Harris opens up about the initiatives

Producer Jeremy O. Harris in a statement said, “As we all know, there still exist too many barriers of entry to people accessing the best theater in the world. In our mind outside of geography, those barriers within our control must be eroded so that everyone can see themselves on our stages. This was at the core of Lorraine’s practice and is at the core of mine. This initiative is an exciting way to not only erode a major barrier — price — but also to inspire in a new generation the sense that going to the theater to see human dramas play out can be a thrilling event.”

