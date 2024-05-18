Oscar Isaac To Voice Jesus Christ In The King of Kings Animated Movie? Here's What Report Says

Fans will soon get to witness the charismatic voice of Oscar Isaac as he gears up to lend his voice to the character of Jesus Christ in the upcoming animated film, The Kings of Kings. The King of Kings is an upcoming animated family film that is being developed by the South Korean-based animation company, Mofac Animation. Isaac will be joined by many other A-list celebrities such as Forest Whitaker who will join the cast.

What is the cast of The Kings of Kings?

The Kings of Kings will follow the story of Lord Jesus Christ as narrated by Charles Dicken and seen through the eyes of an innocent child. With Oscar Isaac taking command as the artist behind the voice of Jesus Christ, Forest Whitaker will lend his voice to the apostle Peter. Other castmates of the film include Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, and Roman Griffin Davis.

The film is being directed by Seong-ho Jang, who is popularly referred to as the visual effects pioneer in Korea. Anfernee Kim will be joining the team as the producer. Jamie Thomason and Andrew Mann will also be producing the film as the executive producers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Flesh Of The Gods: Kristen Stewart And Oscar Isaac Team Up For Panos Cosmatos’ New Vampire Movie

Advertisement

What is the plot of The Kings of Kings?

The Kings of Kings loosely follows the storyline of The Life of Our Lord, written by Charles Dickens, that pictured the life of Jesus Christ. The script of the film has been written by Seong-ho Jang and Rob Edwards. It has been reported by The Hollywood Reporter , that the makers of the film wish to have a Dickens duo and a cat named, Willa, derived from the ancient tale who interacts with Jesus and his disciples. The changes come in an effort to make it easier for the audience to relate to and understand the lessons of the Bible.

Commenting upon the film, producer Anfernee Kim talked about the perfect casting for the upcoming animated film, as he placed his faith in Isaac and Whitaker to justify the role of their characters. “A film capturing the epic life of Jesus Christ warrants a stellar cast, and our actors announced to date – Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman and Roman Griffin Davis – is impressive by any measure. Oscar perfectly captures the impactful delivery of Jesus, and Forest’s expertly embodies the complicated aspects of Peter,” Kim stated.

Though the release date of the film still remains unknown, it can surely be said that the casting of Oscar Isaac and Forest Whitaker is indeed an apt choice. Thus fans expect a delightful faith film to soon hit the theaters, making it a must-watch for all ages.

ALSO READ: Which MCU Project Should Moon Knight Appear In Next? Oscar Isaac Shares His Thoughts