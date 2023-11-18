Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky of The Whale to take on Elon Musk's biopic

The big screen is set to illuminate the extraordinary life of Elon Musk, and at the helm of this cinematic venture is Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky, famed for The Whale. A24 has clinched a competitive deal to produce the film based on Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography of Musk. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO himself expressed his enthusiasm for Aronofsky’s involvement. With Musk’s life unfolding on screen, this promises to be a blockbuster, showcasing the journey of the tech magnate.

Elon Musk also shared the news on X

Despite the project’s details being kept under wraps, Elon Musk, the 52-year-old SpaceX and Tesla CEO, couldn’t contain his excitement. Taking to his social-media platform, X (formerly Twitter), Musk expressed his delight about Aronofsky taking the helm, praising him as “one of the best.” Aronofsky, known for his exceptional work in films like Black Swan and The Good Nurse, is sure to bring a captivating touch to Musk’s extraordinary journey.

The film, inspired by Isaacson’s biography released in September, promises to unveil fresh details about Musk’s childhood, relationships, and his role as a father to 11 children. Isaacson, renowned for his biography of Steve Jobs, spent two years intimately exploring Musk’s life, speaking not only with Musk but also with his family, friends, and colleagues.

The biography will present a candid narrative of Musk’s life

Isaacson shared that Musk’s story is one of both admiration and criticism, and his biography aims to present a candid narrative of the tech mogul. Initially expecting a tale centered on rockets and electric cars, Isaacson was pleasantly surprised as the story unfolded into an even more thrilling narrative.

The biopic announcement follows Musk’s disclosure of his encouragement for intelligent people to have children, as shared in Isaacson’s book. The film is anticipated to shed light on Musk’s eventful personal life, including his relationships, business ventures, and role as a father.

With Aronofsky’s directorial prowess and Musk’s remarkable life story, it is confirmed that this biopic is going to be a cinematic masterpiece and will offer a front seat to the extraordinary life of Elon Musk.

