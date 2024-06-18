Oscar Nominated French Actress Anouk Aimee Passes Away At 92; Daughter Confirms News

Trigger Warnibg: This article contains mention of death

Oscar-nominated French actress Anouk Aimee died at the age of 92. Aimee was known for her popular role in A Man and A Woman and other French classics. On Instagram, the actress’ daughter, Manuela Papatakis, confirmed the unfortunate news to the fans of Aimee. The actress, throughout her career in films, had people falling for her alluring yet mysterious beauty and was listed as one of the sexiest actresses alive at the time.

Anouk primarily acted in the 1960s classics, including 81/2, La Dolce Vita, and Lola, among other hits of the era. She made her debut at the age of 14.

Anouk Aimee’s daughter's statement after actress’ death

Taking to Instagram, Papataki revealed, “With my daughter, Galaad, and my granddaughter, Mila, we have great sadness to announce the departure of my mother, Anouk Aimée. I was right by her side when she passed away this morning at her home in Paris.”

According to one of the encyclopedias, the actress was described as regal, intelligent, and enigmatic. One of the journalists of the time, too, released an article about the actress, and wrote about her beauty, he shared, “an aura of disturbing and mysterious beauty that has earned her the status of one of the hundred sexiest stars in film history.”

Aimee’s career in films escalated in the 1960s, especially after A Man and a Woman was nominated and won the Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Foreign Language Film. Though the movie was made on a low budget, it gained high commercial success across countries.

Anouk Amiee’s filmography

Anouk Aimee debuted in a film at the age of 14 with La Maison sous la mer. After the success of the film, the actress adopted her character name, Anouk, as her stage name, in 1947. Next up, Aimee starred in many of the French films and went on to get a big break in 1964 with the movie 81/2. The film went on to become a cinematic marvel, and was defined as the director’s “obvious masterpiece.”

In 1965, the actress landed the movie, A Man and a Woman, which not only in France but also in other parts of the world became popular. Aimee grabbed an Oscar nomination for the movie, and the film also went on to win two of the many nominations.

After the release of the movie, Variety described the actress’ performance as, “a mature beauty and an ability to project an inner quality that helps stave off the obvious banality of her character, and this goes too for the perceptive Jean-Louis Trintignant as the man.”

Other notable mentions of Anouk Aimee include Lola, The Journey, Anyone Can Kill Me, Nina, Soloman, and many others.

