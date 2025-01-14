Oscar Nominations Delayed Again, Nominees Luncheon Canceled Amid L.A. Wildfires; Here's When the List Comes Out

The Oscar nominations have been delayed yet again amidst the blazing fires caught up in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences released a statement, wherein they mentioned that the voting period, which was ideally to end on January 14, has been extended till January 17.

Moreover, the president of the organization claimed that the nominees luncheon will also be canceled amidst the disaster taking over the city.

In the statement, President Janet Yang revealed, “We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.”

The statement further read, “Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nomination announcement to allow additional time for our members.”

Meanwhile, the list of Oscar nominations will be released on January 23. The announcement of the nominees will be done virtually, without the live audience being present at the venue. Moreover, the luncheon, which was to take place on February 10, has been canceled by the committee.

As for the 97th Academy Awards, the ceremony is set to take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 2.

