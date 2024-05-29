Oscar Winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph To Star With Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller In A24’s Rom-Com Eternity

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who is an Oscar winner, has been brought on board for A24’s upcoming romantic comedy called Eternity alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and more. The storyline for Eternity remains under wraps, but it’s touted as a romantic comedy where characters face the ultimate decision of who they spend eternity with.

All we know about A24's Eternity Cast

As per the Variety report, Da’Vine Joy Randolph has joined the cast of Eternity. It also stars Miles Teller, who starred in Top Gun: Maverick; Elizabeth Olsen, who is MCU's Scarlet Witch, a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff (WandaVision); and Callum Turner from Masters of the Air. This also marks Randolph’s first A24 film.

The screenplay is written by Patrick Cunnane and featured on the 2022 Black List. Cunnane is best known for his work on the TV thriller Designated Survivor, starring Kiefer Sutherland.

Star Thrower Entertainment's Trevor White and Tim White (King Richard), both nominated for Oscars, are financing this movie through A24 as its partner. As executive producers, Teller and Olsen will also work on it. Production will start this summer. A24's latest movies include horrorfilm I SAW THE TV GLOW, Alex Garland's CIVIL WAR, Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart & Katy O'Brian, and upcoming film MAXXXINE starring Elizabeth Debicki, Halsey, Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon, and more hitting the theatres on July 4th.

Who is Da’Vine Joy Randolph?

For her Tony Award-nominated performance in the 2012 Broadway stage production of Ghost: The Musical, Randolph received great fame as Oda Mae Brown, a psychic character. She is best remembered for her roles in movies such as Dolemite Is My Name alongside Eddie Murphy and The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock.

The Philadelphia-born actress also gained immense popularity and praise for her role as Detective Donna Williams in the third season of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, which likely made her eligible for an Emmy nomination—the very first one if she gets it. Her portrayal of a grief-stricken cafeteria manager in Alexander Payne’s film The Holdovers earned her critical acclaim from over seventy critics across America, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Shadow Force, directed by Joe Carnahan and starring Kerry Washington, and produced by Lionsgate, among others, are some upcoming projects for Randolph.