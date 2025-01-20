Oscar Winner Ke Huy Quan Dreams of Playing Diabolical Villain, Cites Bond Franchise and Heretic as Inspirations
During a recent interview, Ke Huy Quan shared his desire to play a Bond-style villain or a Hugh Grant-inspired antagonist from Heretic, while exploring more diverse roles.
Ke Huy Quan has a dream role he hopes to enact soon. The Oscar winner recently revealed he wants to play a bad guy, using the 007 franchise and Hugh Grant’s recent performance in Heretic as inspirations for the type of antagonistic role he’s manifesting.
“I would love to play a bad guy. Like a Bond villain. Or the kind of thing Hugh Grant does in Heretic,” he told Empire. “I want to go out of my comfort zone and just play this diabolical, really bad guy. That would be a lot of fun.”
Quan also explained that he’d like to venture beyond the action genre after years of choreographing stunts and fights for films like X-Men (2000) and The One (2001).
“I don’t want to be perceived as an action star,” Quan said. “I hope I’m perceived as an actor who does action well. So I’m going to take it one step at a time. The best part about being an actor is you get to play a variety of different characters. I love [Loki’s] Ouroboros because he’s so different from [EEAAO’s] Waymond, and Waymond is so different from [Love Hurts’] Marvin Gable.”
Following his Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan will next play retired hitman turned realtor Marcin Gable in the Jonathan Eusebio-directed Universal action thriller Love Hurts, which debuts February 7.
Quan also has a Lionsgate action thriller, Fairytale in New York, from director Jalmari Helander in the pipeline. The offering stars the actor as an unassuming cab driver who goes after a gang of criminals on Christmas Eve to retrieve his children’s stolen Christmas presents.
