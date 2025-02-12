Oscar Winner Marcia Gay Harden Joins Elle Fanning’s Apple TV+ Series Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Marcia Gay Harden will star in the Apple TV+ drama Margo's Got Money Troubles alongside Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, and more. Read on to know the details.
Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden will appear as a guest star in Apple TV+ drama series Margo's Got Money Troubles, written and produced by David E. Kelley and A24. The eight-episode drama, inspired by Rufi Thorpe's novel, features an ensemble cast including, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman.
The drama centers around Margo Millet (Fanning), a 20-year-old single mother barely scraping by after a one-night stand with her college professor leaves her without a job. She faces eviction. When her estranged father, Jinx (Offerman), a retired pro wrestler, suddenly reenters her life, she lets him move in, provided he must babysit.
In a last-ditch effort to become financially self-sufficient, Margo turns to OnlyFans and uses wrestling tricks from her father's pro wrestling days. As her online persona takes off, however, she'll have to deal with the dark side of internet fame.
The official description of the show reads, "The young mother finds herself struggling to make ends meet. When her estranged father offers help, she starts an OnlyFans account using his advice from pro wrestling. Though successful, she wonders if internet fame comes at too high a cost."
Harden, who starred in The Morning Show, appears in a guest role. She plays Elizabeth, the mother of Margo's former college professor. For her work in Pollock, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Margo's Got Money Troubles featuring Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, Laura San Giacomo, Nick Offerman, and Marcia Gay Harden will be available to stream on Apple TV+.
