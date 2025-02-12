Oscar Winner Marcia Gay Harden Joins Elle Fanning’s Apple TV+ Series Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Explore All Korean Categories

KISS OF LIFE’s Belle's grandfather and Shim Shin’s father Shim Jung Bo passes away at 90, funeral to be held in 2 days

Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin's Friendly Rivalry release schedule: Know when and where to watch K-drama with plot, episode guide and more

Who was Kim Rieul? Designer known for BTS and MONSTA X's modern hanbok who passed away at 32

Here's how Ju Ji Hoon's cameo in Park Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui's The Witch cost director all his industry connections

Korean designer Kim Rieul, known for dressing BTS in modern hanboks, dies at 32

BTS’ Jungkook sets new Spotify record: SEVEN becomes fastest Asian song to hit 2.2 billion streams

POLL: Lisa's Moonlit Floor, IU and V's Love wins all, and more; pick the best romantic song for Valentine's Day

Single's Inferno 4 ends with 4 new couples: From Kim A Rin-Kook Dong Ho to Lee Si An-Yuk Jun Seo; know final pairings

BTS' SUGA surpasses 15M followers on Spotify for AgustD moniker; becomes most-streamed K-pop producer on platform