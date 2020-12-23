Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto team up for 'The Little Things'

  1. Home
Oscar-winning actors Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto strike great form in the first trailer of the upcoming crime thriller, The Little Things.
The John Lee Hancock film has been in the news ever since it was announced for its interesting mix of actors. While Malek won Best Actor in 2019 for his role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Leto bagged the Best Supporting Actor award in 2014 for Dallas Buyer's Club. Washington is a recipient of two Oscars -- Best Actor in 2002 for Training Day and Best Supporting Actor in 1990 for Glory.

Hancock's new film casts Washington as a county deputy sheriff who must sort his differences with a Los Angeles detective (played by Malek) in order to track down a serial killer, essayed by Jared Leto.

The film is scheduled to release on January 29 in the United States. The Warner Bros. film is one of the earliest to take the simultaneous release strategy adapted by the studio in 2021. Along with a theatrical opening, it will be also see a month-long simultaneous release on HBO Max.

