Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry is ‘heartbroken’ as no woman of color has won an 'Academy Award for Best Actress' after her

Halle Berry opens up about winning Oscar as first ‘woman of color’

Renowned actress Halle Berry has joined the esteemed lineup of the 'In-Conversation' sidebar section at the third edition of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival. During her appearance at the festival, she opened up about winning an Oscar as the first ‘woman of color’. According to our sources, she said, “You know, it’s 21 years now, no one else of color like me has walked through that door. That is a great sadness. Because I really felt that night meant something and it did. You know, woman of color, I mean awards aren’t everything. We are working in the industry now in a way that we never worked. Right? There has been change and it did matter but I have to say I’m very heartbroken as I sit here that no one else is…”

She continued, “Dorothy should have been first, Diana Rosh should’ve been second and I don’t know who should’ve been third but those two women should’ve been before me for sure.”

Who was in the sidebar in-conversation at the Red Sea Film festival?

Renowned actresses Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow have been announced as key participants in the prestigious 'In-Conversation' sidebar section at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival said, “The In Conversation line-up this year has some of the most iconic names in entertainment from across the globe, who are each trailblazers in their fields. They are converging on Jeddah to give festival-goers an insight into their work and inspiration – from multi hyphenate creators who fire our imaginations to actors who light up our screens bringing stories to life – we can’t wait to welcome this group to join us at Red Sea IFF 2023.”

The Oscar-winning star is currently working on her next directorial titled Maude v Maude which, according to her, is a mix of Mr & Mrs smith and Mission: Impossible with comedic twist. She is not only directing it but co-producing and co-starring in the film with Angelina Jolie.

