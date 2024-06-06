Oscar-Winning Actress Marion Cotillard Joins Cast Of The Morning Show For Season 4; DETAILS Inside

The Oscar-winning actress Marion Cottilard has been roped in to play Celine Dumont in the Apple TV series The Morning Show. The actress will star alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and other cast members will be in attendance, too.

While Cotillard has had a successful run in the Hollywood industry with some quite notable films to her name, The Morning Show will add up to one of the very few TV roles the actress has taken up in her career.

How will Marion Cottilard’s entry in The Morning Show elevate the storyline for the upcoming season?

According to the sources, Cottilard will portray the character of Celine Dumont, who comes from a storied European family. As for adding drama to the storyline, the French actress seems to be a reckoning force in the already busy team of the news world, as shown in the series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier, one of the executive producers, Charlotte Stoudt, of the show dropped hints about new faces appearing in the upcoming episodes. She had claimed, “Because there was a merger, an intended merger, there are new characters.”

The storyline of the third season ended on a bitter note, where Aniston’s character, Alex Bradley, broke up with her love interest, Paul after he tried to acquire the news firm by illegal means.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon’s character will be faced with felony charges after a decision she made in the season finale. Her last lines described the upcoming season: "I think they will be really fun (laughs) and challenging, from different points of view.”

Marion Cotillard’s credited roles in the Hollywood industry

Though Cottilard has not taken on a lot of TV roles in her acting career, the French actress has had many praise-worthy performances to her name over the years. The actress grabbed her first Oscar in 2008 in the category of Best Actress in La Vie En Rose. Cottilard was also nominated for the same category in 2015 for her performance in Two Days, One Night.

Marion has worked closely with Christopher Nolan in films like Inception and The Dark Knight: Rises. Additionally, Cotillard’s work adds to movies such as Macbeth, From the Land of the Moon, Brother and Sister, and Midnight in Paris, among others.

