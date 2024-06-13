Wes Anderson, who recently won an Oscar, made his first-ever appearance at the Annecy Animation Festival and talked a little bit about the filming of his upcoming feature. The new feature-length film directed by Wes Anderson, is supposedly involving some of Hollywood's biggest actors. Anderson discussed the production of his upcoming film, The Phoenician Scheme, during the Festival.

Wes Anderson shares shooting details about his next feature film

Talking about the shooting of his upcoming film, the director said, "I recently completed a film in Germany, and it features probably a hundred people who have collaborated with me on previous projects. There could be a large number of cast members returning."

"It seems strange to people who are new to the set or to the process of making one of my movies," he went on. "It's not always how movies are made in general. That probably describes all directors. We use our own unique approaches, which were somewhat inspired by my very first film.

Who are the cast members of Wes Anderson's upcoming film?

According to San Antonia Express News, the movie, titled The Phoenician Scheme, is expected to star several famous actors, including Scarlett Johansson, Michael Cera, Bill Murray, and Benicio Del Toro. Consequence Film claims that Anderson's most recent film is a father-daughter espionage tale with a darker tone than some of his earlier productions, which may seem like a change from his typical projects.

The cast of The Phoenician Scheme, which wrapped up production in Germany recently, also includes Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hanks, Riz Ahmed, and Rupert Friend. The movie is expected to be released in 2025, while an official release date has not yet been disclosed.

