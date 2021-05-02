Oscar winning ‘Moonstruck’ actress Olympia Dukakis passes away at the age of 89

Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis, who performed in over 60 films, and 50 television series, left for her heavenly abode on May 1, 2021. Take a look.

Olympia Dukakis, who performed in over 60 films, and in 50 television series, has left for her heavenly abode on May 1, 2021. The actress passed away at the age of 89 in New York City. She had won an Academy Award for her tremendous role in Moonstruck. After her demise, fans took to social media to mourn her loss. Her brother Apollo Dukakis penned a note on Facebook. He mentioned how the actress was ill for a long time before he passed away. "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis," he stated.

Dukakis’ agent Allison Levy confirmed the news of her demise to CNN. In a statement given by the actress’s family, they mentioned that Dukakis passed away at her home with her daughter Christina Zorich by her side. "Her brother Apollo Dukakis, her sons Stefan and Peter Zorich, and four grandchildren thank you for your love, prayers, and kind remembrances during this difficult time," the family stated. Although Dukakis had a decades-long career, one of the most notable roles she essayed was of Rose Castorini in Moonstruck.

Dukakis won best supporting actress for the film at the 1988 Academy Awards. Meanwhile, her co-star Cher took home the award for best actress. Dukakis was a part of another masterpiece Steel Magnolias, in which she played the role of Clairee Belcher. Apart from her TV and film appearances, Dukakis was a part of more than 130 off-Broadway productions as well as Broadway plays.

