Oscars 2020: 24K gold vape pen, 12 day cruise & other impressive gifts Academy Award winners goodie bag holds

The Oscars 2020 winners will receive an extravagant goodie hamper which will include a 24K gold vape pen and a 12-day cruise, among other elaborate gifts. Read on to know more about the mind-blowing gift bag.

The Academy Awards is one of the biggest and most prestigious award events in the Hollywood film industry. While the award, with a doubt, adds prestige and value to an actor’s resume, there is one thing that makes winning this award a memorable experience that winners can cherish forever – it’s jaw-droppingly elaborate goodie bag. The awards come with a loaded goodie back that one can only dream of. And no, it not like your usual party favours, unless you have received one that is worth an incredible six-figure sum.

The award ceremony features 25 categories, and while you only get to see them with the trophy, all the winners will go home with gift bags. The goodies are delivered to the winners’ home following the ceremony, not in bags, but in suitcases. The goodie bad includes a five-night stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber hotel, a 12-day cruise from Scenic Eclipse, Millianna crystal earrings, and a 24-karat gold vape pen. That’s not all, the hamper also includes a Royal Chakra Bath Bomb and a meditation headband from Muse. If all this wasn’t enough to blow your mind, the winners will also receive a one-year membership to LiveItUp.

Under this, the celebrities will receive free life skills text messages from financial, health and wellness experts. According to a report by Hello Magazine, winners can also get to choose from a whole selection of high-end treatments, including laser skin resurfacing, Botox and chemical peels. The goodie bags have been assembled by the marketing agency Distinctive Assets. Speaking about the extravagant hamper, Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary stated that the idea behind their gift bangs is not the price tag but the sense of gratitude it stands for.

Check out the list of nominations here:

Read More