Oscars 2020: The Academy includes the late Kirk Douglas as a last minute addition in their In Memoriam segment

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103 on Wednesday, i.e. February 5, 2020. As a last-minute addition, Oscars 2020 will include the late three-time Oscar-nominated actor in their In Memoriam segment.

In what was heartbreaking news for the world of Hollywood this week, legendary actor Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103 on Wednesday, i.e. February 5, 2020. In a touching tribute to his loving father, Michael Douglas had shared on Instagram, "Kirk's life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet."

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son," Michael added. As Oscars 2020 takes place in a few days, The Academy will very much be including the late actor in their In Memoriam segment, according to Variety. Because of the close proximity in days, there had to be some last-minute edits in the In Memoriam package, which had earlier been edited and includes basketball legend Kobe Bryant as well.

In his illustrious career, Kirk has been nominated for three Oscars, which include his roles in Lust for Life (1956), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Champion (1949). Douglas was also honoured with an honorary Academy Award in 1996.

ALSO READ: Kirk Douglas: UNSEEN photos of Hollywood's beloved tough guy and box office star from back in the day

Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones also shared a touching tribute for her father-in-law on Instagram, writing, "To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight..."

Read More