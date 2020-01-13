Oscars 2020: After Jennifer Lawrence, Saoirse Ronan becomes 2nd youngest actress to get 4 nominations

The 25-year-old Saoirse Ronan made history at the Oscars 2020 by becoming the second youngest actress to get her fourth nomination.

The nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards are finally out today for a long wait. The talented actress Saoirse Ronan got her fourth Academy Award nomination for Greta Gerwig’s master piece titled Little Women. The 25-year-old Saoirse Ronan made history at the Oscars 2020 by becoming the second youngest actress to be getting her fourth nomination at the prestigious Academy Awards. The current record for the most Oscar nominations by the youngest actor is with Jennifer Lawrence. The stunning Jennifer Lawrence was a few months younger than Little Women actress Saoirse Ronan when she won her fourth Oscar nomination.

The Hollywood actress Saoirse Ronan was defeated by Jennifer Lawrence by just four months to hold on to that record in the history of Oscars. The beautiful Irish actress Saoirse Ronan is now the second youngest artist, male or female, to receive four Oscar nods. As per the media reports, Jennifer Lawrence in the year 2015 got her fourth Academy Award nomination for the film Joy. The Hollywood actress Saoirse Ronan has some stiff competition to face in the Best Actress category. She will be facing competition from Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellweger (Judy).

Previously, Saoirse Ronan was nominated for the Best Actress category for Brooklyn in 2016 and Lady Bird in the year 2018. At the tender age of 13, Saoirse Ronan had received the supporting actress nomination for her terrific performance in the film called Atonement in the year 2008.

