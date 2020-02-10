Oscars 2020: AR Rahman’s Slumdog Millionaire hit track Jai Ho makes it to the Original Song montage

During the Oscars 2020 event, the original song montage featured the past numbers that have won the award in the category. AR Rahman’s 2009 hit song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire was among those featured in the original song montage.

One of the prestigious nights for Hollywood, the Oscar Awards 2020 was held on February 10 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the who’s who of the world of cinema were a part of it. As a part of tradition, the Oscar award for the Original Song was to be presented this year too. However, before that the Original Song Montage was presented in which Indian composer AR Rahman’s 2009 hit track, ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire found its mention.

Before presenting the nominations for Best Original Song, the montage was played where AR Rahman’s iconic track was featured as it was one of the winners in the past. American composer-lyricist-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda presented the Original montage and it left everyone in awe. In the year 2009, Rahman had won 2 Oscars for Jai Ho and it had made the country proud of the talented composer. Other hits from the past that were included in the montage were Titanic and Wayne’s World.

The Oscar 2020 for the Best Original Song went to Elton John for Rocketman's “Love Me Again”. The others in nominations were Frozen 2’s ‘Into the Unknown’ by Idina Menzel, Breakthrough’s ‘I'm Standing With You’ by Diane Warren, Toy Story 4’s ‘I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away’ by Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo for Harriet's ‘Stand Up.’ The night surely ended on a high note for all the Oscar winners and for Indian’s the featuring of AR Rahman’s Jai Ho surely was a highlight of the evening.

