Oscars 2020: Barack & Michelle Obama celebrate American Factory’s win: Glad to see their honesty recognized

American Factory, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards and the couple can’t stop gushing about it. Check out their reactions.

Barack and Michelle Obama's new production company has already managed to add an Oscar to its credit and the former United States President and first lady are over the moon! Netflix’s American Factory won an award for Best Documentary Feature at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards and the Obamas posted a sweet appreciation post for the directors and congratulated them on the win. Directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, the documentary focuses on an abandoned general motors plant that gets transformed into an auto-glass factory by a Chinese billionaire.

“Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release,” Obama tweeted. Following her husband, Michelle also shared a post celebrating the team’s success. “Congrats to Julia, Steven, and the whole crew on winning Best Documentary for #AmericanFactory, Higher Ground's first release! So glad to see their heart and honesty recognized—because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect. But that’s where the truth so often lies,” she wrote.

Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020

Congrats to Julia, Steven, and the whole crew on winning Best Documentary for #AmericanFactory, Higher Ground's first release! So glad to see their heart and honesty recognized—because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect. But that’s where the truth so often lies. https://t.co/qtdNEw9H3f — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 10, 2020

While accepting the award at the ceremony, Julia Reichert said, “Our film is from Ohio and china but it really could be from anywhere that people put on a uniform, punch clock, trying to make their families have a better life. Working people have it harder and harder these days and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite.”

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: Exes Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger have an adorable reunion 9 years after split; Check Out

Read More