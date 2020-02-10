Oscars 2020 Best Picture: Priyanka Chopra predicts which movie could take home the Academy Award

Oscars 2020: While we cannot wait to find out who wins the Best Picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas reached out to her fans to predict the winner of the 92nd Academy Award winner in the category.

Nine films have been nominated for Best Picture. This includes Parasite, 1917, Jo Jo Rabbit, Joker, Ford v Ferrari, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story and Little Women. While several bets are placed on Parasite taking home the Academy Award for Best Picture this year, there are also predictions that 1917 and Joker stand a chance to win the Best Picture award. Jonas reached out to her fans and asked them who would win the Oscars for Best Picture this year.

The actress hosted the prediction on her Instagram and picked the frontrunners for the Best Picture award. The list includes Parasite. The South Korean drama has been the talk of the town this awards season. Finding a nomination in the Best Picture category, the Bong Joon-ho directorial has already made history. Apart from Parasite, the list also features war drama 1917, which took home the Best Picture at the Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA awards.

Joaquin Pheonix's remarkable Joker has also been predicted to win. The Warner Bros movie based on the DC character left tongues wagging when it released and it would be jaw-dropping to see the Todd Philips' directorial take home the Best Picture trophy. The fourth movie in the prediction list is Jo Jo Rabbit. The Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi's satirical has been critically acclaimed but hasn't given a tough competition to the other three movies on the list during the awards season. She then listed the other movies in the running as well to hint that all the movies have a chance to win.

All the picks have a huge chance of taking home the Best Picture at Oscars 2020. But who do you think will win the Academy Award? Let us know your pick in the comments below. Meanwhile, Priyanka couldn't make it to the Oscars 2020. However, she is going to watch it with the world. "Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty," she tweeted.

Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 10, 2020

