Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish on Honouring Kobe Bryant at Academy Awards: It's just sad, it's horrifying

After owning 2020 Grammy Awards with her historic wins, Billie Eilish is all set to take the Academy Awards stage to perform for the In Memoriam segment of the show which will feature a special tribute to late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. Ever since the singer announced the news on social media, her fans have been waiting to see the songstress perform her hits on the stage. Speaking about her performance, the singer said she is looking forward to honouring all the people who passed away this year.

The 18-year-old appeared at Oscars red carpet looking like an absolute rock star in a fluffy white Chanel suit paired with oversized matching pants. She accessories her outfit with Chanel logo broaches, lace white gloves, Chanel scrunchies and hair clips, and earring and gold chain, that also spelled out Chanel. She completed her look with her signature two-toned neon green and black hair. As she poised for the camera, Eilish also flaunted her fiercely long black nails which were jewelled on the tips.

Putting all the speculations to rest, the singer told ET that she won’t be debuting her James Bond theme song during her Oscars performance. She said the performance is not about her, it is about honouring all the artists who lost their lives and showing some love. Eilish also admitted that every time she saw Kobe’s face on the screen while rehearsing for the gig, she would get shivers and feel horrified. In addition to Kobe, who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash earlier this month, the segment will be dedicated to various other artists who passed away last year.

