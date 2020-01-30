Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish to perform at the Academy Awards after sweeping Grammys

After making history by winning five awards at Grammys 2020, the Academy Awards has confirmed that Billie Eilish will perform at the Oscars 2020. Read on to know more.

It hasn’t even been a month yet and 2020 is already turning out to be a successful year for Billie Eilish. After owning the night at the Grammy Awards last week, the 18-year-old singer will is all set to take the stage at Oscars 2020. The news was announced on The Academy’s twitter handle. “Are you ready? @billieeilish will take to the #Oscars stage for a special performance! Watch live on @ABC,” the tweet read. The announcement was also posted by the songstress on her account.

Billie will be sharing the stage with other singers who are already announced as performers for the evening, including Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman. They will be performing this year's nominated songs. The first-time Grammy nominee ended up winning 5 awards at the ceremony: best new artist, record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best pop vocal album. Making the night even more special, the singer made history and became the youngest album of the year winner in Grammy history, a title that was previously held by Taylor Swift.

Are you ready? @billieeilish will take to the #Oscars stage for a special performance! Watch live on @ABC. pic.twitter.com/CsNmjDD2Bi — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 29, 2020

Unable to hide her excitement, the singer has been constantly posting about her achievement on social media. While Billie has proved her unbeatable skills as a musician with her songs and music, from the looks of it, she is finding it difficult to register her success. “FIVE ARE YOU KIDDING,” she wrote alongside a picture featuring her holding all five of her awards. Billie is the second person ever and the first female artist to win all four of the major awards in the same ceremony. The last person to do it was the celebrated singer-songwriter Christopher Cross in 1981.

Read More