Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish's awkward puzzled look paves the way to hilarious memes; Check It Out

Social media users are having a field day with Billie Eilish's awkward puzzled look at Oscars 2020 and Twitter is now loaded with hilarious memes. Check them out.

Award shows never fail to provide social media users with fresh content for loading the internet with hilarious memes. Every year, various actors fall prey to the savage ritual of post Oscars meme fest and the memesters don’t spare anyone. Everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Lady Laga has featured in some of the funniest memes. This year’s it was Billie Eilish who stole the show with her puzzled reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's Oscars performance and the result is as funny as it gets.

While presenting the award for Best Costume Design, the comedians decided to break into a music medley of their own and naturally, the cameras had to capture the reaction of a musician and it happened to be Grammy winner Billie and we should thank the cameraman for that because her reaction has now inspired various memes that will instantly crack you up. Eilish has a very expressive face and her expressions are not just expressions, they are perfectly expressed moods and they are almost always on point.

Check out the memes:

This image is literally killing me. pic.twitter.com/LKDM7af2XG — An Ungrateful Minx (@yosoymichael) February 10, 2020

she thinks kristen and maya are van and halen https://t.co/TYLIjDUWLK — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) February 10, 2020

Me trying to understand why Billie Eilish is at The #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8T9kMBsO1T — Brian Rappaport (@BRappy55) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish's confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig is my life mood #oscars #oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/XaApD4AVnz — Jessica Lynch (@jesskalynch) February 10, 2020

Me confused at every family function like Billie is at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lyL0bUBBLq — Chauhan (@AHalloweenNight) February 10, 2020

Me watching the Oscar's and my mom asks who is Billie Eilish #oscars @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/rjbzzgHvHR — Betsy (@BGud91) February 10, 2020

After owning the 2020 Grammy Awards with her historic wins, Billie Eilish took the Academy Awards stage to perform for the In Memoriam segment of the show which featured a special tribute for all the celebrities that died in the past 12 months, including NBA star Kobe Bryant. The 18-year-old appeared at Oscars red carpet looking like an absolute rock star in a fluffy white Chanel suit paired with oversized matching pants. She accessories her outfit with Chanel logo broaches, lace white gloves, Chanel scrunchies and hair clips, and earring and gold chain, which also spelled out Chanel.

