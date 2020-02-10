Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho, Joaquin Pheonix & Hildur Guðnadóttir, memorable speeches from 92nd Academy Awards

Oscars 2020: The 92nd Academy Award winners delivered some moving speeches, Bong Joon Ho, Joaquin Pheonix and Hildur Guðnadóttir were among the few who delivered memorable speeches.

The 92nd Academy Awards show ended on a high note. Parasite was undeniably the star of the awards show this year as it bagged four major awards, including Best Picture and Best Director (presented to Bong Joon Ho.) While the South Korean drama brought the Dolby Theatre down with their wins, Oscar 2020 played witness to some powerful speeches. The most powerful coming from Joker's composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. The Icelandic music composer bagged the Academy Award for Best Original Score for the Joaquin Pheonix starrer.

Her win was an important wake-up call for Guðnadóttir was the first woman to win the best original score in two decades. Holding her trophy, Guðnadóttir asked women to speak up. "To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within — please speak up. We need to hear your voices," Guðnadóttir said.

Bong Joon Ho's historic win at the Oscars also resulted in a memorable speech by the filmmaker. His speech revealed his grounded nature. Quoting his fellow nominee Martin Scorsese, the director said (as per the translation), "When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that "The most personal is the most creative." That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win."

He also showered Tarantino with love. "When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin [Tarantino] always put my films on his list. He's here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you," before he confessed he wanted to split the award and split it with his fellow nominees. "If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you," he said.

Joaquin, who won the Best Actor for Joker, shed light on the fight for equality - and that doesn't limit to gender - with his acceptance speech. "I think we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world. Many of us are guilty of an egocentric world view, and we believe that we’re the centre of the universe. We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources," he added, citing the example of how the human race detaches a cow from its calf and use the animal's milk for coffee, cereal, etc.

"I have been a scoundrel all my life, I’ve been selfish. I’ve been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I’m grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. I think that’s when we’re at our best: when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for our past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow. When we educate each other; when we guide each other to redemption," he added.

Laura Dern, who won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Marriage Story, took the opportunity of her acceptance speech to thank her "heroes" aka her parents. An emotional Dern said, "Some say never meet your heroes. I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you.”

