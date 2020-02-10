Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho talks about developing Parasite series with Adam McKay: We have fun conversation’

During his appearance at Oscars 2020 red carpet, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho stated that he in the early stages of developing an HBO series based on the film with filmmaker Adam McKay. Read on to know more.

Since its premiere in 2019, at the Cannes Film Festival, Bong Joon Ho's film Parasite has been the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The movie, which explores the social themes of class inequality in South Korea, has become the first South Korean film to be nominated for Academy Awards’ best picture category. After the success of his movie, the director is all set to make an HBO series based on it. While speaking about the highly anticipated project, for which he will be collaborating with American filmmaker Adam McKay, Ho stated that they are currently in the early stages of developing the series.

The director told Variety that he met with McKay recently and the two are trying to build the project one by one. When asked if the cast from the film will return to work in the series or he would go for a brand new cast, the filmmaker said it was too early to confirm the specifics of the upcoming show. He stated that since the two have just started working on the HBO project, they are still trying to work on the narrative of the series.

The critically acclaimed film follows the character Kim Ki-woo (played by Choi Woo-sik), who lives in a basement level apartment with his family and struggles to make ends meet He does odd jobs to survive and provide for his family. While he looks for a stable job, his friend offers him a position to become a tutor for a wealthy family, the Kims, and woo sees this as an opportunity to employ the rest of his family. However, his life changes by an unexpected incident that ends up causing chaos in the lives of both families.

