Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt left flustered when asked about son Maddox's review of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Brad Pitt was left in a conundrum when he was asked about his son Maddox's review of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood while backstage, post his Oscar win for Actor in a Supporting Role. Read below for more details.

"This is for my kids who colour everything I do. I adore you," Brad Pitt had concluded in his short, simple and sweet winning speech as he took home his first-ever Oscar in the Actor in a Supporting Role category for playing stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. As Brad swept the category during the award season, it's the first time we saw him reference to his kids during his winning speech, hence, it came as no surprise that Pitt was bombarded with questions about his six children with Angelina - Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt (18), Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (16), Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt (15), Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt (13) and twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt (11) - when he was backstage.

While referencing how Maddox had given the best review of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (1966) to Quentin Tarantino, when asked about his son's review on OUATIH, the 56-year-old actor was left flustered and replied with, "I just keep that indoors." As per several reports, the main reason for Brangelina's split was an alleged altercation between Brad and Maddox. Furthermore, when asked how he would celebrate with his kids, Pitt replied, "I don't know yet. We'll see."

Brad was also asked if he would be okay with his children pursuing an acting career like their famous parents, to which Pitt responded, "We can have this conversation once they are 18. Listen, I want them to follow their bliss. You know, follow their passions, whatever they're most interested in. And then I think it's about guiding as you can. But that they get to try everything on and find out where their passion lies. So, sure. Why not?"

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020 Highlights: Parasite & Bong Joon Ho takeover; Joaquin Phoenix & Brad Pitt win their 1st ever Oscar

What do you have to say about Brad Pitt's comments? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Read More