Oscars 2020: Did Bong Joon Ho's Parasite deserve to win Best Picture at 92nd Academy Awards? VOTE NOW

The Bong Joon Ho directorial, which was brought to India for a brief period, created history as it became the first film not in the English language to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The Oscars 2020 made a whole lot of noise in India on Monday morning as the best in the entertainment business were awarded. From Hollywood's A-listers to filmmakers and talent from all over, the Oscars this year did not disappoint despite majorly snubbing women directors. One film that made the most noise at the 92nd Academy Awards was undoubtedly the Korean thriller Parasite. The Bong Joon Ho directorial, which was brought to India for a brief period, created history as it became the first film not in the English language to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The film broke the glass ceiling and shattered 92 years of Oscars history as Parasite was announced Best Picture and the entire cast walked up on stage to make history. The thriller flick which highlights class struggle beat films like Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, the critically acclaimed Joker and Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman.

The Oscars, this year, also changed the Best Foreign Language Film category title to Best International Film. The same was triumphed by Parasite as well and director Bong Joon Ho did not fail to point it out as he said that he was humbled to be the first recipient of this rechristened category.

Apart from these two big awards, the Korean film also won an award for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director went to Bong Joon Ho. The film beat Sam Mendes' 1917 which had so far won Best Picture at every award show. 1917 also happened to be an audience favourite but the film lost out on the final race.

So, do you think Bong Joon Ho's Parasite deserved to win an Oscar for Best Picture? Leave your answers in the comments below.

1. Oh yes, Totally

2. Hell No, there were much better films

If not, which were your favourite picks from Oscars 2020?

Read More