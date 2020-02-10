Oscars 2020: Exes Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger have an adorable reunion 9 years after split; Check Out

Exes Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger had a sweet reunion at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony about 9 years after their split. Read below.

Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger bumped into each other during the Oscars 2020 ceremony and if you think exes can’t be cordial, think again. Renee shined bright at the star-studded event as she won her first Oscar in the Best Actress category for her exceptional performance in Judy. Following the win, Bradly and Renee had a sweet reunion, after almost 9 years after they broke up, and it was all things pleasant. With a smile on their faces, the two were spotted chatting with each other.

While the 50-year-old actress looked stunning in shimmering white off-the-shoulder Armani Privé gown, the 45-year-old actor looked deliciously dapper in a traditional tuxedo. Both Renee and copper were nominated for an Oscar – Renee for best actor (Judy) and Cooper for producing Joker. While the actress went home with an award, Cooper ended up losing it. The two famously dated for about two strong years after meeting on the sets of their 2009 film Case 39. Although it seemed like they were going strong, they decided to call it quits in 2011.

While the fan never got to know a lot of details about their relationship back when they were dating, since they always kept things low-key, it was nice to see the two catching up. Award shows are the perfect place for awkward exes’ encounters but it seems like Hollywood celebrities have aced the art of keeping things casual and pleasant. The fans were also expecting Brad Pitt to treat them with another reunion with one of his exes but that did not happen.

Read More