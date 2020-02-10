Oscars 2020: It's DC v MCU as Scarlett Johannson, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Brie Larson set red carpet on fire

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet: It was DC Extended Universe vs Marvel Cinematic Universe on the 92nd Academy Awards red carpet as Scarlett Johannson, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie and Brie Larson stun in their Oscar outfits.

It was a feast for DC Extended Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans the leading ladies from both the universes set the Oscars 2020 red carpet on fire. They looked so flawless that it became difficult for us to pick which Universe won the red carpet game! The 92nd Academy Awards took place today in the US. Several international stars were seen walking down the red carpet and making their way into the Dolby Theatre. MCU stars Scarlett Johannson and Brie Larson, along with DCEU's Gal Gadot and Margot Robbie were among the many stars on the red carpet.

The Wonder Woman star set aside the golden Wonder Woman suit to dress in a sheer black top and a poofy pink Givenchy dress. Gadot styled her outfit with a dazzling Tiffany necklace and tied her hair back into a bun to complete her look. Meanwhile, Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie coloured the red carpet black with her vintage strapless navy Chanel dress. The actress paired her a statement pendant and cuff sleeves to complete her look. The Best Actress in the Supporting Role nominee let her blonde tresses kiss her shoulders as she made her way to the ceremony.

On the other hand, the MCU actresses were no less on the red carpet. Scarlett Johansson took our breath away when she walked into the Academy Awards ceremony sporting a metallic silver Oscar de la Renta gown with a liquid skirt. The Black Widow star flaunted her back tattoo as she walked into the ceremony with her fiance Colin Jost. Another MCU star that left heads turning was Brie Larson. The Captain Marvel star dropped jaws in a light champagne-coloured dress with silver embroidery.

Check out the photos below:

Which universe won the red carpet? DCEU or MCU? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020 Red Carpet: Brad Pitt is a literal Greek God as he gears up for a possible 1st Oscar win

Credits :Getty Images

Read More