Oscars 2020 Highlights: Parasite & Bong Joon Ho takeover; Joaquin Phoenix & Brad Pitt win their 1st ever Oscar

Oscars 2020 Highlights: It was indeed a memorable night for Team Parasite, as the Bong Joon-ho directorial took home four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Directing. Furthermore, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won their very first Oscar for Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Marriage Story, respectively.

To say that it was a monumental night, in Oscars' history, would be an understatement! And, we have Bong Joon-ho to thank for that! With his brilliant film Parasite, the filmmaker made history at Oscars 2020 as not just the first South Korean movie but the first non-English language film to ever take home the coveted Oscar for Best Picture. Parasite also won the Academy Award for Directing for Bong, International Feature Film and Original Screenplay for Bong and Kwak Sin-ae.

Furthermore, it was the first-ever Oscar win for many stars tonight as Joaquin Phoenix took home the Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role for Joker, Brad Pitt won the Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Laura Dern was honoured with the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for Marriage Story. Then, there was that epic Eminem surprise Lose Yourself performance that had the whole audience shocked and pumped but bored the hell out of Martin Scorsese.

Check out the Oscars 2020 highlights that had us cheering out loud:

Parasite makes history & Bong Joon-ho wants to get drunk ASAP

It was indeed a complete Parasite takeover as the Bong Joon-ho directorial swept the Oscars 2020 with four big wins. "I'm drinking until tomorrow morning," Bong quipped during one of his acceptance speeches while the glee on the entire team of Parasite, including the magnificent cast was truly a moment to ponder over and cherish.

Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt & Laura Dern's first-ever Oscar wins

It was a first for many stars as Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern were honoured for their terrific performances in Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Marriage Story, respectively. While Joaquin remembered his late brother River Phoenix, Brad dedicated his win to his kids and Laura paid tribute to her acting heroes, which were her parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

Bong Joon-ho's heartfelt tribute to Martin Scorsese after beating him in Directing category

After accepting the Oscar for Directing for Parasite, Bong put up a class act by paying tribute to his hero fellow nominee Martin Scorsese (who was nominated for The Irishman) as he shared, "When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'The most personal is the most creative.' That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win." Only Bong Joon-ho would get the crowd to give a standing ovation to a legendary filmmaker like Marty, during his own acceptance speech!

Eminem's epic surprise performance but Martin Scorsese loses himself instead

After Eimear Noone's (first woman to conduct the orchestra, at Oscars 2020) brilliant piece honouring the music of previous Oscar-winning movies, we got a surprise epic performance by Eminem as the rapper got the crowd excited with Lose Yourself (won the Academy Award for Original Song at Oscars 2003) from 8 Mile (2002). While some stars like Gal Gadot were pumped up during the performance, it was Martin Scorsese's bored expression that had the last laugh and became THE meme of the night!

Martin Scorsese listening to Eminem VS Martin Scorsese listening to speech from Bong Joon-ho #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WIeimorc9o — cameron grant (@icamerongrant) February 10, 2020

Captain Marvel meets Wonder Woman meets Sigourney Weaver

"Women are the real superheroes," Sigourney Weaver stated as she was accompanied by Brie Larson and Gal Gadot aka Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman. As Brie and Gal gushed over Sigourney, the trio also spoke about their newly formed Fight Club, where men were also allowed but with shirts off!

What was your Oscars 2020 highlight? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

