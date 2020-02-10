Oscars 2020: Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox celebrate with winner Laura Dern at star studded after party

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox twinned in black for the night as they attended the after party hosted by Netflix in West Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Aniston missed out on the 92nd Academy Awards but the Friends alum was present for the star-studded after party with co-star and friend Courteney Cox. The actresses twinned in black for the night as they attended the after party hosted by Netflix in West Hollywood, California. Jennifer and Reese Witherspoon, for a change, did not make an appearance. The duo celebrated the night with Marriage Story winner Laura Dern who took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

While Courteney opted for an off shoulder plain black dress and black shoes, Jennifer Aniston looked great in a simple black LBD, with nude stilettos and a sleek hairdo. Both the stars looked impeccable for the night out. They were also seen posing with Jason Bateman’s wife Amanda Anka.

Aniston, however, was not spotted with her ex-husband Brad Pitt who also won his first Oscar. The former lovers had sent their fans into a tizzy last month when they had brief reunion backstage at the SAG Awards.

Check out Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's Oscars after party pictures below:

The Oscars 2020 was an epic night on many levels. While actors like Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and Jaoquin Phoenix won their first Oscar, Bong Joon Ho's film Parasite made history as it became the first film not in English language to win the Best Picture award.

Which was your favourite Oscar moment? Let us know in the comments below.

