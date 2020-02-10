Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara look smitten as they show PDA on red carpet

Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara looked smitten as they arrived for Oscars 2020 ceremony hand-in-hand and posed for the cameras on the red carpet. Check out the photos.

Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancée Rooney Mara looked blissfully happy as they arrived at the Academy Awards red carpet together looking stunning! The two got engaged earlier this year after dating for three years. In a rare show of PDA, the loved up couple walked hand in hand and even embraced each other while posing for the cameras. Mara strutted down the red carpet looking fabulous in a black gown with a cutout semi-sheer lace bodice, puff shoulders and a tiered skirt.

The 45-year-old actor who is nominated for the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role in a motion picture category for his exceptional performance in Joker, opted for a classic black tuxedo and wayfarer shades. The actor is continuing to collect award after award for his role as the DC anti-hero. He kicked off the year by winning awards at Golden Globe and BAFTA Film Award and now he might take home an Oscar too. His fiancé has been by his side during all these ceremonies, celebrating his remarkable success.

In addition to Golden Globe and BAFTA, the actor also won the Critics’ Choice Award and SAG Award for best actor for his performance in the smashing hit. According to ET, the film surpassed USD 1 billion in gross sales at box offices worldwide like a piece of cake. Thanks to the love it received from the audience worldwide, blockbuster became the very first R-rated movie to hit the USD 1 billion mark.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

