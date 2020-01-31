Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves, Penélope Cruz, Steve Martin and more to present at Academy Awards

Hollywood stars like Keanu Reeves, Steve Martin, James Corden and more will take the stage to present awards at Oscars 2020. Check out the whole list.

While it might not have a host but the Academy has made sure that Oscars 2020 stays star-studded all through the night. Oscars has announced the lineup of presenters for the upcoming ceremony and it includes all the big names. The list includes James Keanu Reeves, George MacKay, Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver. In addition to these, SNL star Will Ferrell, Louis-Dreyfus, and Kristen Wiig will also hand out the prestigious award.

Reportedly, Ferrell is most likely to present the award with his Downhill co-star Louis-Dreyfus, and Wiig is expected to present the honour with her Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Gal Gadot. Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Mindy Kaling, Kelly Marie Tran will also take the stage to present. The show will also feature last year’s acting winners presenting the awards this year, including Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek. Last year, the Best Actor and Actress awards went to Malek, for Bohemian Rhapsody, and Colman, for The Favourite.

In addition to these A-listers presenters, the show will also feature a stunning performance line up. The Academy recently announced that Billie Eilish, who recently won 5 awards at the Grammys 2020, is all set to take the stage at the upcoming ceremony. Billie will be sharing the stage with other singers who are already announced as performers for the evening, including Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.

