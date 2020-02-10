Oscars 2020: Laura Dern dedicates her Academy Award to snubbed female director Greta Gerwig

Laura Dern said she would like to share her 2020 Oscar Award with snubbed female director Greta Gerwig. Read on to know more.

Laura Dern just won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her remarkable performance in Marriage Story and while interacting with media, backstage, the actress said she would like to share it with director Greta Gerwig, who could not make it to the list of nominations despite her outstanding work. After accepting her award, the 53-year-old, during a media interaction reacted to the Academy snubbing all the female filmmakers and stated that female voices are not given second chances.

She also mentioned Lulu Wang, the director of The Farewell and Alma Har'el, the filmmaker who directed Honey Boy and appreciated them for their contribution to cinema, ET reported. She also mentioned that there is a need to focus on the lack of accolades. The actress wasn’t the only one to give a tribute to the forgotten female filmmakers. Natalie Portman honoured the female directors who were snubbed at the ceremony by having their names embroidered on the cape she wore to the ceremony.

Her cape proudly featured the names of all filmmakers who were overlooked this year, including Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell). Snubbing all the female filmmakers, this year's nominees in the directing category include Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once upon a Time... in Hollywood, Sam Mendes for 1917, and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite. The award was won by Parasite director Bong Joon Ho.

