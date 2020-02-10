Oscars 2020: Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone make couple debut at 92nd Academy Awards

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have finally made their first public appearance at Oscars 2020. Check out the pictures.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone finally made their first public appearance and debut as a couple at the Academy Awards 2020 and it was a sight for sour eyes! It is an important night for Leo, who is nominated for the Best Actor category for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and he decided to bring lady love to the ceremony. The moment is extra special because the actor rarely brings a date to award ceremonies.

It’s been 15 years since Leo brought a woman he is dating to an award show. The last time he did so was with Gisele Bundchen at the Oscars in 2005. While Leo (45) and Camila (22) did not hit the red carpet together and pose for the cameras, they sat next to each other in the front row. The actor looked handsome as always in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie. Meanwhile, his girlfriend turned heads in a sheer blush gown.

Ever since they started dating, the two have been regularly spotted hanging out together. However, they like to keep a low profile and have never officially and exclusively commented on their relationship. The two have been dating since 2017 and have raised many eyebrows with their age difference. Earlier in December, Camila, during an interview with Los Angeles Times, admitted that she understands the curiosity surrounding their relationship as she too would be fascinated by something like that. While it seems like their relationship is going strong, the two are yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple and address their romance publically.

Read More