Oscars 2020: Mark Ruffalo, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling and others announced as presenters for 92nd Academy Awards

If this A-lister list of nominees wasn't enough, the Academy has announced the Oscars presenters that will be taking the stage to announce some of the biggest awards of the night.

The Oscars 2020 is less than two weeks away and this year's list of star-studded nominees has given movie buffs a lot to look forward to. If this A-lister list of nominees wasn't enough, the Academy has announced a whole new list of presenters that will taking the stage to announce some of the biggest awards of the night. Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced additional presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards on Tuesday.

The presenters list is an equally star studded one as it includes Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig. These stars will be presenting the statuettes during the evening ceremony.

Mark Ruffalo, whose film Avengers: Endgame has been nominated in the Best Visual Effects category, was excited as he shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, "Looks like I'm in good company. Excited to be presenting at the #Oscars this year. Thanks for having me, @theacademy." Actress Mindy Kaling wrote, "Guess what? Ya girl is joining the stage at the 92nd Oscars. Very excited to present and join an evening recognizing so many talented friends and colleagues. @TheAcademy #Oscars2020."

Looks like I'm in good company Excited to be presenting at the #Oscars this year. Thanks for having me, @theacademy. https://t.co/aoP0jlYCKK — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 29, 2020

Guess what? Ya girl is joining the stage at the 92nd Oscars. Very excited to present and join an evening recognizing so many talented friends and colleagues. @TheAcademy #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/3VXgFxjs6I — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 28, 2020

Not all the celebs, who are presenting, are up for nominations. However, actors like Zazie Beetz and Timothée Chalamet's films Joker and Little Women respectively will be competing side by side. The Academy producers had earlier announced that last year's acting category winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will also be presenting at the ceremony.

Who do you think is going to win big at the Oscars this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More