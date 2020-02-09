Oscars 2020: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to present an award? Here's how they responded to the invite

According to a report in Page Six, it was first rumoured that Meghan and Harry will be in Hollywood this weekend for the Oscars.

The Oscars 2020 is just a few hours away and one of the hottest news that would potentially excite royal fans is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's presence. Turns out, the former royals were invited by the Academy Awards but reportedly turned down the invitation. According to a report in Page Six, it was first rumoured that Meghan and Harry will be in Hollywood this weekend for the Oscars. Not just that, it was also reported that the high-profile couple were likely to present the Oscar for the Best Film or Documentary category.

However, looks like we will have to wait a tad bit longer till we see the couple at a glitzy red carpet event. A source told Hello!: "They were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation." Meghan and Harry recently made their first joint appearance since stepping down at JP Morgan’s Miami billionaire’s summit. Rumours have also been doing the rounds, that the two rubbed shoulders with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez as they met them for dinner.

Since they announced their exit from the British Royal Family, Meghan and Harry have announced started their new life in Canada's Vancouver Island with their son Archie Harrison. They have been lying low and not yet been spotted by the paparazzi apart from the one off incident which included Meghan taking a stroll with baby Archie and walking her two dogs. Multiple international reports have speculated that it won't be too long before Meghan Markle returns to Hollywood in some capacity.

