Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman’s red carpet dress is a tribute to Greta Gerwig & other snubbed female directors

Natalie Portman knows exactly how to make a statement without actually saying a word. The actress honoured the female directors who were snubbed at the 2020 Academy awards by having their names embroidered on the cape she wore to the ceremony. This year, none of the female directors made I to the list of Oscars nominations and the 38-year-old actor isn’t going to let people forget them. Her cape proudly features the names of all filmmakers who were overlooked this year despite of their remarkable contribution to cinema.

The names on the cape directors included Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell). Snubbing all the female filmmakers, this year's nominees in the directing category include Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once upon a Time... in Hollywood, Sam Mendes for 1917, and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite. Instantly after list of nominations was released, people took to social media and slammed the Academy for ignoring the female filmmakers in the particular category.

This is not the first time Portman has time the actress had expressed her displeasure at the lack of female representation in the category. Back in 2018, Natalie put her point across by introducing the category saying, “and here are the all-male nominees.” Only 5 women have been nominated in the category in the 90-year history of the Academy Awards. Last year’s Gerwig was the only female director who made it to the list. Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to win best director award. She won it for her critically acclaimed 2008 film The Hurt Locker.

