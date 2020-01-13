Oscars 2020 Nominations: Issa Rae makes scathing remark congratulating 'Those Men' post female directors snub

Issa Rae did not shy away from calling out the snub given to female directors after she congratulated the male directors for their nominations in the Best Director category.

Issa Rae did not shy away from calling out the snub given to female directors after she congratulated the male directors for their nominations for the respective films. The director's category did not have a single female director getting a nod. Presenter Issa Rae who gave out the Oscar 2020 nominations make a rather scathing remark congratulating 'Those Men' post female directors snub. Issa Rae who featured in The Insecure, announced the list of 2020 Oscar nominations today. She was clearly not impressed with the way the female directors did not get a single nomination.

The list of best directors only has male director, this decision by the Academy Awards did not go down well with the actress. Issa Rae said in her remark that 'congratulations to those men' in a very sarcastic tone at Best Director's category. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science did not include any female director for this year's Oscars. The Best Director's category left out Little Women's Greta Gerwig, The Farewell's Lulu Wang. Both the female directors received a lot of love and positive reviews for their respective films. But the appreciation these two female directors got for their films unfortunately did not translate into an Oscar nomination.

The fans and followers of the Academy Awards too were left shocked and were guessing what went wrong with the Best Director's category, which for some reason did not have a single female director. Previously, Greta Gerwig received an Academy Award nomination for her film Lady Bird. The only female director who won the Best Director award in the Oscar's history was Kathryn Bigelow in the year 2009 for the film called The Hurt Locker.

