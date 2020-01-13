Oscars 2020 Nominations: Jennifer Lopez to Greta Gerwig for Little Women, biggest SNUBS at 92nd Academy Awards

The Oscars 2020 Nominations list does not include powerful performers like Jennifer Lopez to Greta Gerwig for Little Women. Here's a list of top 10 shocking snubs

The Oscar nominations are finally here. And while the list included many obvious names, it wouldn’t feel like Oscar nominations without some surprising and heart breaking snubs. The elaborate list of nominations includes various names from movies like Joker, Once Upon a time in Hollywood and Ford v Ferrari, to name a few. However, just like every year, some of Hollywood's most powerful performances and films failed to make their way to the The Oscars nominations. Most notable omissions being, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro and Jamie Foxx.

Here’s a list of biggest Oscar snubs this year:

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

The actress, who has been praised for her performance in Hustlers by audience and critics alike, was omitted from the list of nominations even though the actress bagged a nomination at the 2020 Golden Globes. Her exclusion in the category of best supporting actress has already taken the internet by storm.

Robert De Niro (The Irishman)

Despite of his absolutely striking performance as Frank Sheeran in The Irishman, the two-time Oscar winner has failed to mark his name in the list of this year’s nominations for the best Lead Actor.

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Why Bale did not made to this list after giving a remarkable performance in Ford v Ferrari is beyond explanation. Last year, the actor was honoured with a nominations for his role as Dick Cheney in Vice, but this year, he was omitted from the category of Best lead actor.

Greta Gerwig (Little Women)

While the fans were rooting for Greta to feature in the list of academy awards nominations for directing Little Women, the female director could not make it to the race. In fact, none of the female directors were included in this year’s nominations for best director.

Taron Egerton 9 (The Rocketman)

After being extensively praised for his lead role in The Rocketman and winning a Golden Globe for it, the actor was not included Oscar nominations.

Frozen 2

One of the most anticipated animated movies which hit the theatres last year and ended up doing exceptionally well on the box office was not nominated in the category of best animated feature.

Beyonce (The Lion King)

How can the queen B not get nominated in the category of original song? Considering her performance in The Lion King, fans were excited to see if Beyonce will end up winning an Oscar this year, however, the singer was not even included in the list of nominations.

Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

The nominations have finally putting an end to the Oscar buzz that surrounded the movie. Even though the actor was widely praised for his performance in the film, we was not nominated for the best lead actor category.

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

The actor who made the audience laugh their lung out in the comedy movie Dolemite Is My Name was surprisingly omitted from the Oscar nominations for the category of best lead actor.

Lupita Nyong'o (Us)

Kenyan-Mexican actress who managed to drop jaw with her performance in the Mystery-Thriller Us failed to impress the Academy and could not make it to the nominations for best lead actress.

