Oscars 2020 Nominations: Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker dominates with 11 nods

The other films which came in a close second are Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, World War I drama, 1917, by director Sam Mendes and Martin Scorsese’s film, The Irishman.

The biggest grosser in the R Rated category Joker is dominating the Oscar 2020 nominations list. The film which saw Joaquin Phoenix in the lead as Joker has managed to bag 11 nominations. The film which sees Joaquin Phoenix aka Arthur Fleck pull off a role of a lifetime, would be very proud today as the film stands the tallest in the Oscars 2020 nominations list. The film Joker which is helmed by Todd Phillips is now in the same boat as the blockbuster film Titanic. The other films which came in a close second are Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, World War I drama, 1917, by director Sam Mendes and Martin Scorsese’s film, The Irishman.

The film with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci bringing back the mob charm into the film has managed to bag 10 nods at the upcoming Academy Awards. The film Joker had previously won the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. The film received a lot of flak from a certain section of the film audience who very openly criticized the film for the portrayal of extreme violence in the film's story line. The makers of the film Joker, remained unaffected by the open criticism and backed their film.

The film Joker, saw the talented and brilliant actor Joaquin Phoenix play the lead character of Arthur Fleck who is a failed stand-up comic. The world who ignored the character and was miserably treated by the world turns on the people, and takes the violence to another level where it was considered unacceptable.

(ALSO READ: Oscars 2020 Nominations: Joker leads with 11 nods; Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson receive love)

Credits :oscars 2020

Read More