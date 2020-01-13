Oscars 2020 Nominations: Joker leads with 11 nods; Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson receive love
...and the Oscar goes to! It's that time of the year when Hollywood buffs sit down to guess which film, actor, actress and more will be honoured at the prestigious 92nd Academy Awards. 2019 has been a year for versatile films and hence, it's going to be difficult to pick one favourite for any of the categories. At Oscars 2020, for some like Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt, it could be their first Oscar win after multiple nominations in the past while for some like Jennifer Lopez and Taron Egerton, it could be their first nomination ever!
At the Golden Globes 2020 and the Critics Choice Awards 2020, we saw Joaquin and Renée Zellweger were awarded Best Actor and Best Actress so it's almost a shoo-in that the two would be nominated. However, they have stiff competition with Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. While Golden Globes named 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as Best Pictures, Quentin's directorial beat the odds and won Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards. However, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman could prove to be the big winner and get some Oscar love!
Check out the full list of Oscars 2020 Nominations below:
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Directing
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Documentary (Feature)
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary (Short Subject)
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard In A War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Film Editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Music (Original Score)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Music (Original Song)
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
Stand Up (Harriet)
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Short Film (Animated)
Deera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Jojo Rabbit
The Irishman
The Two Popes
Little Women
Joker
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Who do you think will win at Oscars 2020? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.
