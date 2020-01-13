Oscars 2020 Nominations: Joker leads with 11 nods; Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson receive love

Oscars 2020 Nominations Live Updates: The day is here to know who will be nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards, which is slated to take place on February 10, 2020, India time. Check out the full list of Oscars 2020 nominations below.

...and the Oscar goes to! It's that time of the year when Hollywood buffs sit down to guess which film, actor, actress and more will be honoured at the prestigious 92nd Academy Awards. 2019 has been a year for versatile films and hence, it's going to be difficult to pick one favourite for any of the categories. At Oscars 2020, for some like Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt, it could be their first Oscar win after multiple nominations in the past while for some like Jennifer Lopez and Taron Egerton, it could be their first nomination ever!

At the Golden Globes 2020 and the Critics Choice Awards 2020, we saw Joaquin and Renée Zellweger were awarded Best Actor and Best Actress so it's almost a shoo-in that the two would be nominated. However, they have stiff competition with Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. While Golden Globes named 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as Best Pictures, Quentin's directorial beat the odds and won Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards. However, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman could prove to be the big winner and get some Oscar love!

Check out the full list of Oscars 2020 Nominations below:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saorise Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Directing

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Documentary (Feature)

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary (Short Subject)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard In A War Zone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Film Editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Music (Original Score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Music (Original Song)

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)

I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Short Film (Animated)

Deera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Jojo Rabbit

The Irishman

The Two Popes

Little Women

Joker

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

