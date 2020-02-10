Oscars 2020: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Luke Perry left out of In Memoriam tribute at Academy Awards

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Luke Perry, who passed away in March 2019, was left out of Academy Awards’ In Memoriam tribute. Read on to know more.

Oscars 2020 did not recognise actor Luke Perry in its In Memoriam tribute which included various artists who passed away over the last year, leaving a treasure of legacy behind them. Among those honoured in the segment was NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. In addition to Kobe, the various past nominees were also featured in the tribute, including The Godfather producer Robert Evans, screenwriter Buck Henry, Men in Black star Rip Torn, Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer, Pillow Talk actress and singer Doris Day among others.

Perry’s exclusion was especially notable considering the film he last worked in was actually nominated in the Best Picture category. While the tribute was very moving, people were quick to notice Perry’s absence and pointed it out on social media. “I noticed Luke Perry wasn't a part of the memoriam on the Oscars. I was wondering why that was. He was such a staple in Hollywood in the 90s. He was beloved and will certainly be missed. May he RIP,” a fan tweeted. “How the heck did Luke Perry - who was in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood -- not get featured in the In Memoriam on the Oscars tonight,” another wrote. “Can’t believe they left Luke Perry out of the memoriam during the Oscars, Especially since he was in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Big Glaring Mistake,” another tweet read.

I noticed Luke Perry wasnt a part of the memoriam on the Oscars

I was wondering why that was He was such a staple in Hollywood in the 90s

He was beloved and will certainly be missed May he RIP — tweets with luv (@tips_talk) February 10, 2020

Another year. Another year of glaring omissions from the #oscars memorium. Michael j Pollard, luke Perry, Jan Michael Vincent, Tim Conway all omitted. Shameful. #tcm does a much better job — peter covino (@ICMovies) February 10, 2020

they left both Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry out of the Oscar memoriam? excuse me? do you know how much they deserved to be up there? gone, but never forgotten, clearly you did#academyawards2020 #Oscars — kenzie barrera (@kenziebarrerax) February 10, 2020

How the heck did Luke Perry - who was in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood -- not get featured in the In Memoriam on the Oscars tonight? https://t.co/PnAi5i4Clg — Nanea Reeves (@nanea) February 10, 2020

Can’t believe they left Luke Perry out of the memoriam during the Oscars, Especially since he was in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Big Glaring Mistake ! #rememberLukePerry — kathy Lee (@kathyLe02717648) February 10, 2020

I don’t do award shows but this is bullshit!!!! How can one forget Luke Perry aka Dylan McKay aka Fred Andrews?!?! Whose in charge of this that this happens every year....you have one job!! #lukeperry Luke Perry Left Out of Oscars 2020 in Memoriam Tribute https://t.co/yf5nckU9NY — mkscorpio6 (@giantnyyankee6) February 10, 2020

Other stars who left this world in the past year but did not make it to the segment include Cameron Boyce, Jan-Michael Vincent, Michael J. Pollard and Tim Conway. Perry was last year after suffering a stroke on February 27. He passed away five days later. The actor was honoured at the 2019 Emmy Awards, which took place last September, and last month at 2020 SAG Awards.

