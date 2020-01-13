Oscars 2020: Parasite earns South Korea its first-ever Oscar nominations; Bong Joon ho up for Best Director

After changing the category name from Best Foreign Langage Film to Best International Feature Film, Parasite made history by helping South Korea earn not just their first-ever, but six Academy Award nominations. Read below to know what other feats Parasite was able to achieve with the historic Academy Award nominations.

The Oscars 2020 nominations list is finally out and while there were several surprises and even more snubs (female directors get no Oscar love!), Parasite emerged as a big winner! This Bong Joon-ho directorial was led by veteran South Korean actor Song Kang-ho and has been winning acclaim and accolades on a global scale. While everyone bet their money on Parasite getting a Best Foreign Language Film (now renamed Best International Feature Film) nomination, which it did, we were still on the loop for a Best Film nomination for the film.

Making history for South Korea, that has delivered some of the best films of our generations, Parasite earned the country's first-ever nominations. These six nominations include - Best Film and Best International Feature Film (Bong Joon-ho and Kwak Sin-ae), Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won), Best Film Editing (Yang Jin-mo) and Best Production Design (Lee Ha-jun and Cho Won-woo). Last year, we had Lee Chang-dong's directorial Burning (2018), which got South Korea shortlisted in the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar category for the very first time. However, it failed to make it to the final nominations. Parasite is now the sixth foreign language film that has been nominated for both Best Picture and Best International Feature Film (past nominees include Roma (Mexico, 2018), Z (1969, France), Life Is Beautiful (1998, Italy), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000, Taiwan), Amour (2012, France/Germany/Austria).

Do you think Parasite has what it takes to win the Oscar for Best Film? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020 Nominations: Joker leads with 11 nods; Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson receive love

Meanwhile, Bong is only the second director, after Ang Lee, to earn a Best Film nomination, from Asia. What's even more shocking is that to date, no foreign language film has ever won the coveted Best Film Academy Award in the prestigious award ceremony's history. Maybe Parasite will be the one to lead the way!

Credits :Oscars 2020

Read More