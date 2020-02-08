Oscars 2020 Predictions: From Joaquin Phoenix to 1917, Parasite; here's who might win at 92nd Academy Awards

Oscars 2020 is jam-packed with star power and brilliant films, which are all well-deserved of an Oscar win. After much careful consideration with just a tinge of personal bias, we have picked who we think will win at the 92nd Academy Awards. Read below to know Pinkvilla's Oscars 2020 predictions.

We're just a few days away from watching Oscars 2020 as the best and brightest from the world of Hollywood will be recognised for their spectacular work in 2019. For many, the 92nd Academy Awards will be the first time ever that they win an Oscar. This list includes Joaquin Phoenix for his heartbreakingly terrific act as Arthur Fleck in Joker, Brad Pitt for his charming, suave performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and even Laura Dern for her snarky, scene-stealing act in Marriage Story.

However, the guessing game for the Best Picture winner has the betting odds in a state of a conundrum. While on one hand, we have Sam Mendes' 1917 that's been stealing the show this award season, Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite could prove to be the true winner and make history for South Korea. Other nominations in this category are worthy in their own right. This includes Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rait, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Here are Pinkvilla's Oscars 2020 predictions below:

Best Picture



Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite



Will Win: 1917

Should Win: Parasite



It really is a tough battle to choose between such spectacular films, but by how the award season is shaping up so far, 1917 is inching closer to the finish line. However, Parasite is the film that truly deserves recognition, not just for its impeccable storytelling and performances but also for breaking barriers by making history, as the first non-English film to be nominated for Best Picture and not just International Feature Film.



Directing



Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite)



Will Win: Sam Mendes

Should Win: Bong Joon-Ho



Sam Mendes has this award under his belt but if 1917 does win Best Picture, The Academy might try to make up to Parasite with a surprise win for Bong Joon-Ho.



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)



Jojo Rabbit

The Irishman

The Two Popes

Little Women

Joker



Will Win: The Irishman or Little Women

Should Win: Jojo Rabbit



Martin Scorsese may get the Oscar love in this category given his illustrious, rich history, but given the bashing, The Academy received for not giving Gret Gerwig her well deserved Directing nomination, they may swing towards Little Women's side to make up for their unforgivable error. However, it's the innocence of Jojo Rabbit that truly stands out from all these nominations.



Writing (Original Screenplay)



Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite



Will Win: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Should Win: Marriage Story



Quentin Tarantino has been raking in the awards for Original Screenplay and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood maybe his third Oscar win in the category. However, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story was in a league of its own.



Actor in a Leading Role



Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)



Will Win: Joaquin Phoenix

Should Win: Joaquin Phoenix



Just like Leonardo DiCaprio's win for The Revenant (2015), it's been a long time coming for Mr. Phoenix and an Oscar win is just a few sleeps away for the versatile actor. Give Oscar's affinity for imitable characters in regards to the over the top physical performance and transformation it so desires, Joaquin is surely going to be taking home his first Oscar. As much as we loved Adam Driver in Marriage Story, this is one category, where everyone's betting for the same pick.



Actress in a Leading Role



Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saorise Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)



Will Win: Renée Zellweger

Should Win: Renée Zellweger



Just Like Joaquin Phoenix, it's Renée Zellweger's physical performance and transformation as Judy Garland in Judy that establishes her chances at Oscars 2020 and will secure her second Academy Awards since winning one in the Actress in a Supporting Role category for Cold Mountain (2003). Sorry, Scarlett Johannson!



Actor in a Supporting Role



Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)



Will Win: Brad Pitt

Should Win: Tom Hanks



Instead of predicting who will win this category, fans are already guessing as to what Brad Pitt's epic speech is going to be like. However, on a personal bias, it was Tom Hank's brilliant, heartwarming portrayal of the late Fred Rogers that left an inimitable mark on me.



Actress in a Supporting Role



Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)



Will Win: Laura Dern

Should Win: Florence Pugh



Laura Dern is a shoo-in for winning her first Oscar for her snarky but fabulous divorce lawyer shtick in Marriage Story as Nora Fanshaw but a personal shoutout to Florence Pugh who steals the show in Little Women with her charming act as Amy March.



International Feature Film



Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)



Will Win: Parasite

Should Win: Parasite



I mean, should I even guess at this point? Parasite's already in the category for Best Picture which further solidifies how it's going to be awarded the Oscar for International Feature Film. However, a win in this may lead to a loss at the Best Picture Oscar so we will have to wait and see as to who The Academy chooses.



Animated Feature Film



How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4



Will Win: Toy Story 4

Should Win: Toy Story 4



It's hard to mess with Pixar and inspite of different winners this award season, my bet's still on Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear to take one for the team.



Cinematography



The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Will Win: 1917

Should Win: 1917



Roger Deakins is getting his second Oscar in a few days as 1917 was celebrated mostly for its technical achievements. As rewarding as the other nominations are, you don't mess with Deakins' brilliance.



Film Editing



Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite



Will Win: Ford v Ferrari

Should Win: Parasite



Anything involving car racing demands marvellous editing skills and hence, Ford v Ferrari is taking home at least one Oscar this time around.



Costume Design



The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood



Will Win: Little Women

Should Win: Little Women



Pretty dresses from the 19th century over anything else! No dapper suits or 60s Hollywood style will come close to that.



Makeup and Hairstyling



Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917



Will Win: Bombshell

Should Win: Bombshell



Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly. Period.



Music (Original Score)



Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Will Win: Joker

Should Win: Joker



Hildur Guðnadóttir will be winning her first Oscar ever this year and it's definitely well-deserved. Arthur Fleck's dance sequence in the washroom with that heartwrenching background score as well as the one at the Bronx stairs with the peppy tune alone deserves an Oscar of its own.



Music (Original Song)



I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)

I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Stand Up (Harriet)



Will Win: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)

Should Win: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)



Elton John and Bernie Taupin are winning this category, no questions asked!



Production Design



The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite



Will Win: 1917 or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Should Win: Parasite



The Production Design category is going to be in neck-deep competition with 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as the frontrunners. But, Parasite could pull major brownie points if they win in this category.



Visual Effects



Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Will Win: 1917

Should Win: Avengers: Endgame



1917 is mostly taking home the Oscar for Visual Effects but for personal bias, I've got my eyes on Avengers: Endgame.



Sound Editing



Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Will Win: 1917

Should Win: 1917



1917. 1917. 1917.



Sound Mixing



Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Will Win: 1917

Should Win: 1917

1917. 1917. 1917.

